Garda appeal for information following death of woman in Kilkenny

Gardai in Kilkenny investigating the death of a woman in Freshford on Sunday are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this investigation to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station 056-7775000 or any Garda Station, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800666111.

Gardai are particularly appealing to anybody who visited the local Costcutter shop, or who may have been in the Bridge Street area of Freshford village, between the hours of 8am and 1pm on Sunday and who may have heard or noticed anything out of the ordinary to contact them.

The woman, in her 20s, was discovered in a house at Bridge Street shortly after mid-day with serious injuries. She was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny where she later died.



The body has been removed from the scene to Waterford Regional Hospital. The State Pathologist has been notified, and a Post Mortem will be carried out today. The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested, and a full technical examination of the scene will be carried out.

Gardaí arrested a man on Sunday afternoon in connection with the investigation.

The man who is in his 30s, was detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.