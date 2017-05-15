Gardaí appeal for information to find missing boy (15) last seen in Laois

Gardaí are appealing for help to locate a teenager who has been missing since Sunday.

Kalem Murphy (15), from Limerick, was last seen at Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise at approximately 6pm on the day.

He is described as being 5’ 10’’ in height with a medium build and blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing a green sleeveless puffa jacket, grey army type jumper, blue skinny jeans and grey Nike runners.

Gardaí think Kalem may be in Dublin city centre.

Anyone who has seen Kalem or who can assist in locating him are asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 - 214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.