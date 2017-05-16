Assaults in Laois jump almost 50 percent

“The nighttime economy effect” is the reason that minor assaults have risen by almost 50 percent in the last 12 months.

At this week’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, Chief Superintendent John Scanlon revealed that assaults featuring minor injuries have gone up by over 47 percent, from 55 in the first quarter of last year to 81 in the first quarter of this year.

“That is sometimes due to what we call the nighttime economy effect, more people out, more alcohol consumed and pushing and shoving,” he said.

Crimes against the person overall are up 18.1 percent, from 83 to 98. Making menacing phone calls is also up, from one last year to two this year.

Assault causing harm is down, from 15 last year to 13 this quarter, and murder threats are down from seven to two.