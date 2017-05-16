Cocaine parties in Rosenallis

A Rosenallis man who was having cocaine parties in his house has been given community service in lieu of prison for supplying drugs.

At last week's sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, Padraig O’Gorman (27), Drummond, Rosenallis, was charged with drug possession, and having drugs for sale or supply, at his home address, on April 30, 2016.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that the gardaí searched the accused’s home on that date and discovered a quantity of cocaine valued at €700.

The accused had no previous convictions and made full admissions to the gardaí that he was supplying the drug.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that his client previously had a serious alcohol difficulty and had then fallen into a relationship with a woman who was addicted to cocaine.

Defence said that the accused then foolishly got involved in using the drug, and was supplying the drug to a number of associates of his and his girlfriend.

Mr Meagher explained that these associates would come to the house for parties, at which the drug was taken.

Defence went on to say that after being caught by the gardaí the accused immediately ceased the relationship with the woman and distanced himself from his associates.

The accused has since completed residential treatment, and Mr Meagher said that local priest Fr Paddy Byrne was “gushing in his praise” of the accused and would be prepared to testify on his behalf.

Mr Meagher said the accused now attends with AA.

Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back to July 6 for a community service report.

The judge recommended 200 hours’ community service in lieu of ten months in prison.