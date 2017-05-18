Drugs and knife in his bag at train station

A man caught with cannabis and a knife at Portlaoise Railway Station told the district court that he didn’t know the items were in his bag.

Thomas Costigan, The Weirs, Graiguecullen, was charged with possession of a knife, and possession of cannabis.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that the accused was stopped at the railway station and there was a strong smell of cannabis from him.

The gardaí searched him and found cannabis valued at €10, and they also found him in possession of a knife.

The accused had 13 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that his client is on 100ml of methadone per day. Defence said that the accused had a longstanding cannabis habit.

Regarding the knife, Mr Meagher said his client used this for fishing. He had the bag with him for the train journey and forget the knife was in it.

Addressing the court himself, the accused told Judge Catherine Staines he was “pulled off the train” by the gardaí and didn’t know the items were in his bag at the time.

Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.