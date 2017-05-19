Court time waster withdraws complaint against partner

The district court judge last week chided a woman for wasting the State’s time, after the woman said she wished to withdraw a complaint she had made against her partner when she was in a state of stress following a family bereavement.

Alek Lebedev (33), 32 Triogue Manor, Portlaoise, was charged with breaching a barring order at the same address, on May 8 last.

Inspector Jer Glavin said that the complainant wished to withdraw her complaint.

The woman, an Estonian national who gave her evidence through an interpreter, told the court that she and the accused had an argument.

“I was in stress and a state of shock,” she said, telling the court she wished to withdraw the complaint as their “relationship is normal”.

She said had not been threatened to withdraw the complaint.

“You’ve used up a lot of garda time and court time,” said Judge Staines, adding that if the woman had serious concerns about her safety she was entitled to contact the gardaí and have the matter dealt with by the court.

“I apologise,” said the woman. She went on to say that she hadn’t been aware of the serious consequences, and she had been stressed at the time as her grandfather had passed away.

Judge Staines struck out the charge against the accused.