Portlaoise man claims had knife for own protection

A Portlaoise man caught with a knife claimed that he was carrying the weapon for his own protection as a threat had been made on his life.

Before the district court was Jason Brophy (22), with an address listed in Portlaoise.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that on on April 5 this year, the gardaí received a report of a male with a knife at Lyster Square, Portlaoise.

When the gardaí attended at the scene they found the accused in a car with a stanley knife on the front seat, and he admitted it was his.

The accused had nine previous convictions, including one for a similar offence, possession of an article with intent to cause injury, for which he was given community service.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client’s previous conviction of a similar nature was for possession of a hammer, an implement he had as he keeps a horse.

In relation to the knife, defence said that Brophy claimed he was carrying it for his own protection as there had been a threat made on his life.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the knife was a penknife, which her client also carried for use when tending his horse.

She also said her client had lost his house in Mountrath recently, due to a cannabis addiction.

In sentencing, Judge Staines told the accused that knives are lethal and if a person has one then presumably there’s an intent to use it.

The matter was put back to July 20 for a probation report, to include urinalysis.