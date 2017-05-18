Drink driver thought she was fine to drive

A woman who thought she was fine to drive after drinking alcohol earlier in the day has been fined and put off the road.

At lastThursday’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that on April 24 this year, Nicolette Taesler, Rush Hall, Mountrath, failed a roadside breath test at Kiln Lane, Mountrath.

She was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station, where she gave a reading of 52mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

She had no previous convictions.

Defence for the accused said that his client had drank earlier in the day and thought she would be fine to drive, but this was a foolish mistake.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined the accused €300 and disqualified her from driving for two years.