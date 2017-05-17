Portuguese man fined and off the road for two years

A Portuguese national has been fined and put off the road having been detected drink driving in Portlaoise.

Ruben Filo (37), with an address at The Pines, Forest Park, Portlaoise, was charged with drink driving at last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that on April 22 this year, the accused approcahed a Mandatory Alcohol Checkpoint at Colliers Lane in Portlaoise.

The accused failed a roadside breath test, said Insp Glavin, and was brought to the garda station and processed.

At Portlaoise Garda Station, the accused admitted drink driving and provided a reading of 56mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The accused, who did not seek legal representation in court, was convicted and fined €300.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years.