Mountrath mum shoplifted

A weakened mental health state was the reason given for a woman’s shoplifting at last week’s court.

Chantelle O’Reilly (23), New Line Close, Mountrath, was charged at last week’s Portlaoise District Court.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that the accused entered Penneys, Laois Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, on April 21 this year and stole items worth a total of €41.

She had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client, a mother of two children, should have known better, but her mental state had not been as strong as it should have been. He said that the accused had been on medication, but when she got pregnant she stopped taking the medication.

The matter was put back to July 13 for a probation report.