Fines on the way for public who park in residential Portlaoise square

A Laois town centre residential square in Portlaoise is being taken in charge by Laois County Council, and it is expected to solve parking problems for residents.

Jessop Court behind Hynd’s Square, has long had problems with the public using residents’ parking spots, but the council will now be able issue fines.

“Obviously residents will be entitled to park there. It will now be covered by by-laws, and they will get a parking permit,” said council director Kieran Kehoe at the April meeting.

“Our intention is to identify them as private parking spaces, so other people will be fined if they park there,” he said.

The council estimates lighting to cost €300 per year, and general maintenance at €500 a year. Cllr Caroline Dwane proposed the Taking in Charge, seconded by Cllr Noel Tuohy.