Electric Picnic organisers expect 55,000 each day at this year's festival in Laois

Electric Picnic organisers will be applying this month for for a licence for the 2017 festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

EP Republic Ltd has advertised in the Leinster Express to let the public know that it will be applying within the next fortnight to Laois County Council for a licence to hold an outdoor music event under Planning and Development Acts.

The event runs from Friday to Sunday, September 1-3. Apart from the festival itself, the organisers also need permission for camping and car parking on fields beside the Cosby Hall venue from 7pm on the Friday until 5pm on Monday.

The organisers say the anticipated number attending the event each day is a maximum of 55,000.

Once lodged the application will be available for public inspection at Laois County Council's HQ in Portlaoise.