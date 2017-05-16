Sadness at passing of Kevin O'Rourke in Portlaoise

The death has taken place of Kevin O'Rourke of Cherrygarth, Portlaoise.

Mr O'Rourke died on Monday evening, following an illness.

Originally from Portlaoise, for years he ran the Social Welfare office in Portlaoise, first on Railway Street and then Church Street until his retirement a few years ago.

An avid golfer, he was Captain of The Heath Golf Club in 1992 and President in 2002. He also served as Treasurer for a number of years. He was also involved in the Past Captains of the Midlands and served as Secretary to the society for a number of years.

Kevin was also well known in musical circles, and was prominent during the showband era when he played keyboard for a number of bands, including The Vikings from Carlow.

He subsequently managed The Black Knights, with Willy O'Reilly and Donal Bland on lead and rhythm guitars. They then became The Knights, the first band from Portlaoise to release a single in 1969.

He is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Niamh, sons Stephen and Brian, grandchildren, and sisters Mary and Evelyn.