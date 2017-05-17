Demand to hear Bord na Mona's future plans for its Laois owned bogs

Bord na Mona owns over 3,000 acres of bog in Laois, and Labour Councillor Noel Tuohy wants to know what they plan to do with it, when industrial peat harvesting ends in the coming years.

“Nobody seems to know where this will end up. Bord na Mona has been an important employer in Laois for decades. It must find a new function, that is economically and environmentally sustainable, and retain a strong local relationship,” he said.

Top of his concerns are Coolnamona bog near Portlaoise and Garryhinch Garrymore bogs near Portarlington and Mountmellick.

He praised the restored bogland in Abbeyleix, and Boora parkland in Offaly.

“Plans for a reservoir and eco park at Garryhinch hit a dead end. I will not accept large scale industrial windfarms from Bord na Mona for this massive expanse of cutaway bog,” he said.

Cllr Willie Aird seconded the motion at the April council meeting, to ask Bord na Mona to come and outline their plans. Cllr Mary Sweeney added Cashel bog in Portlaoise to the list of Laois bogs for questioning on their future.