Laois water disruption warning as Irish Water checks for leaks

People in in Portlaoise, Mountmellick and parts of south east Laois can expect to experience some water supply disruption in in the coming weeks as Irish Water searches for leaks.

Irish Water, in partnership with Laois County Council, is advising households and businesses in the two towns and The Swan, Mayo-Doonane and surrounds of overnight disruption.

Aqualeak Ltd is working on behalf of the company to carry out leak detection work on the public water network over the coming weeks.

There will be overnight supply interruptions between 10pm and 6am in some areas. Water supply will be restored as normal by 6am each morning.

There may be some discolouration of water and/or air bubbles in the water following the work. If this happens, people are advised to run the tap for a few minutes after which the quality should return to normal.

If normal supply is not restored, Irish Water asks that people call 1850 278 278 or log onto www.water.ie