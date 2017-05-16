Road closures around Portlaoise announced for Heartlands Rally in Laois

Laois County Council has advised the public of road closures near Portlaoise to facilitate of the Heartlands Car Rally.

The council says roads will be temporarily closed in The Heath and Derryguile are between 8am and 6pm on Sunday, June 11 next.

The following roads will be closed:

Stage 1: L-6136-0, L2120-45, L-2115-0, L-6116-0, L-6118-0, L6119-0, L-2120-0, L21202-0, L-21332-0

Stage 2: L-3813-0, L-38313-24, L-78132-0, L-7820-0, L-3818-0, L-38172-0, L-3817-25, L-7816-0, L-7815-0

The Laois Rally Club, which is hosting the event will be erecting signs and arranging manned points to divert traffic to alternative routes.

A map showing road closures and alternative routes is available on line at www.laois.ie or in County Hall, Portlaoise.