Two new deputy principals have been announced at a Portlaoise secondary school

Two senior positions have been announced as filled today at one of Laois' biggest secondary schools.

Scoil Chríost Rí girls school in Portlaoise has almost 1,000 pupils, qualifying it for two Deputy Principals in a new Department of Education scheme announced in Budget 2017.

The new deputies are Anne Dollard, already a teacher at the school, and a new staff member June O'Brien.

The current deputy principal Sandra Campion is bidding farewell to the school this June to take up a new post, while Helen O'Donnell continues as principal at the busy school on the Borris road.