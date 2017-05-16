Could your Laois son be a future movie star?

With Portlaoise lad Robert Sheehan already paving the way in Hollywood, is there another Laois acting star ready to take on the world?

The search is now on for a young Irish boy to take on a major literary fantasy role, and no experience is required.

MovieExtras.ie is now casting for boys aged 9 to 12 for the lead role in the upcoming Artemis Fowl film.

"We're looking for Irish Actors, aged 9-12 of any ethnicity for the role," the company says.

They describe Artemis' character.

"Artemis should be inquisitive and possessing both academic and emotional intelligence, Artemis is highly perceptive and good at reading people. Most importantly, Artemis is warm-hearted and has a great sense of humour; he has fun in whatever situation he is in and loves life".

"No acting experience required but would be advantageous," the casting company says.

The castings are taking place in Cork from May 24 to 26. To apply for this or many other acting roles, see the Notices section on www.MovieExtras.ie or click here

The Artemis Fowl series of books by Irish writer Eoin Colfer is a worldwide bestseller.