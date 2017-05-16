Laois - Limerick train users face substantial service disruption during June

Laois train commuters travelling too and from Limerick by rail can expect substantial disruption to services for most of June due to major signalling works to be carried out

Irish Rail has announced that due to a major resignalling project at Limerick, bus transfers will operate on all train services to/from Limerick’s Colbert Station from the evening of the 4th June to 25th June inclusive.

The train company says he following service alterations will apply:

Bus transfers will be in operation for all services between Limerick and Limerick Junction, with onward train connections to/from Dublin and Cork

Bus transfers will be operation for all services between Limerick and Ennis with onward train connections to/from Galway

Bus transfers will be operation between Limerick and Birdhill with an onward train connection to/from Ballybrophy.

Bus transfers will depart Limerick 15 minutes earlier than the advertised train departure time

There will be a reduced service level to Sixmilebridge during this time.

Customers requiring assistance should contact Iarnród Éireann at least 24 hours in advance at 1850 366222.

Trains serving Limerick stop at Portlaoise and Ballybrophy train stations in Laois.

Irish Rail adds that the public should note that all lines remain live during these works, with test and maintenance trains operating.

The company says essential works will replace two life-expired signal cabins that currently signal all routes into Limerick. Other works will also be carried out during the month.

For more details click here