Super new guide for Laois senior citizens

Laois Older People’s Forum, Laois Age Friendly Alliance Group, along with Laois Public Participation Network are proud to announce the launch of the “Information Guide to Services for Older People in County Laois”.

The Laois Age Friendly County Strategy 2016 – 2021 which was launched in June, 2016 sets out specific actions to be taken under the 8 (World Health Organisation) Themes that target areas designed to improve the quality of life of older people in County Laois. The Strategy was a direct response to the views gathered from 283 older people over the age of 55 years in County Laois. This Information Guide has been compiled by the Older People’s Forum in association with Laois Age Friendly Alliance Group. One of the Actions in the Strategy was to produce an Information Guide to address the information needs of older people, in particular the needs of the most vulnerable people in our community. This Information Guide will help create more awareness of the services and support available for older people in the county. Having information more readily available will enhance the lives of older people who make a valuable contribution to our society.

The need for the Information Guide is highlighted by the fact that the Irish population is ageing and the fastest growing age group is those aged over 80 years. In addition, the number of people living alone is anticipated to increase substantially between now and 2021. This trend indicates the need for comprehensible, accurate and easily accessible information on services available to support older people.

It provides advice and information on entitlements, health, housing, home service supports and maintenance, safety and security, social and leisure activities, transport, support groups, useful numbers and contact details and so on. It will be of practical benefit to older people and the organisations and services working with them.

The information in this guide is presented in a clear colour coded format making it easy to use and is free of charge to the over 55s.

The Chairperson of the Older People’s Forum is Orla O’Byrne.

"The Laois Older People's Forum hopes that this new Information Guide will help older people, who might feel isolated or lonely, to see all the services and help available to them in County Laois,” she said.

“ We also hope that this guide might encourage them to join a club or a group of people with similar interests in order to meet new friends and have meetings, get togethers and fun to look forward to."

Further info and copies of the Information Guide can be obtained through Geraldine Moore Delaney, Community Development Section, Laois County Council, County Hall, Portlaoise or by email agefriendly@laoiscoco.ie or by telephone 057 86 64107.