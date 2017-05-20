Laois people invited to meeting to have say on Laois waterways

The recently created Waters and Communities Office are hosting public meetings within the coming weeks to discuss the natural waters of Laois.

If you are interested in water quality, angling, heritage, biodiversity, amenity use or issues affecting your local waterways then this is an opportunity to have your say.

They will present information on the latest draft River Basin Management Plan for Ireland 2018 - 2021 along with details on how you can input into the final plan.

The Waters & Communities Office aims to get local communities more involved in valuing and protecting our local waters and these meetings provide an opportunity for you to have your say.

The Waters and Communities Office says it was set up in February 2016 to promote better management of our streams, rivers, lakes, estuaries, coastal waters and groundwater for the benefit of present and future generations.

This is not only a legal requirement of the EU Water Framework Directive, it is in all our best interests says the office..

The Waters and Communities Office operates as a shared service on behalf of all Local Authorities.

The meetings are as follows: Wednesday 31st May at 7pm, Portlaoise Heritage Hotel; Thursday 1st June at 7pm, Castle Arms Hotel Durrow

The office can be contacted by Email info@lawco.ie or phone 0761 06 5262. For more information contact Basil on 086-8599514 or bmannion@lawco.ie.

Visit www.watersandcommunities.ie