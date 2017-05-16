Laois 1915 All-Ireland hurling medal for auction

A rare Laois 1915 All-Ireland Hurling Medal is coming up for auction at the end of the month.

The medal for Laois's first and only All-Ireland title is being auctioned by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers at the Tara Towers Hotel in Dublin on Tuesday, May 30.

The medal is Lot 891 on the day and is described as being an "attractive 9ct gold medal of Celtic Cross design, the obverse with pierced centre and harp overlay, inscribed around "Cumann na gCleas - Luith Gaedhealach" and "Eire," across, the reverse inscribed "All-Ireland C'Ship won by Leix, 1915", hallmarked H. & H. (Hopkins & Hopkins).

The 1915 championship was the 29th year of the competition. Having been beaten by Clare the previous year on a scoreline of 5-1 to 1.0, the Laois men regrouped to reach another final. Under the captaincy of Jack Finlay, they beat Cork on October 24th, 1915 claiming their first and only All-Ireland title, winning 6.2 to 4.1.

The medal is valued at between €7,000 - €10,000

Also of interest is Lot 903 a programme from the Laois Tipperary All-Ireland final of 1949.

The programme is valued at €100 - €150.