Grant deadline looms for Laois towns who want to realise potential

The deadline is looming for grant scheme aimed at helping Laois towns and villages who have big ideas but not the cash to realise them.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme, funded by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, is part of a package of national and local support measures to rejuvenate rural towns and villages throughout Ireland.

The scheme is specifically targeted at rural towns and villages with populations of less than 10,000. Applications from towns can range from €20,000 to a maximum of €100,000. Funding of up to €200,000 will also be considered for a limited number of projects which can deliver exceptionally strong economic benefit to a town and its outlying areas.

Laois County Council is accepting applications from towns and villages in Laois that will focus on projects that enhance and develop their areas socially, economically and culturally.

All Expression of Interest should be received by Friday 19 May (4pm). Further information is available to download below including the Scheme Outline and Expression of Interest application form.

Queries and/or to return your completed form, please contact Town and Village Renewal Scheme, c/o Ann-Marie Kelly, EAO, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co Laois. or Email: amkelly@laoiscoco.ie

Closing date for ‘Expression of Interest’ is Friday 19 May.

All applications will be subject to a selection process using national criteria. Selected expression of interest applications will be developed into detailed bids for consideration for the 2017 Town & Village Renewal scheme. Please note Expressions of Interest applications and follow up bids may or may not receive funding.

Expression of interest form here: http://www.laois.ie/wp-content/uploads/TV-2017-Expression-of-Interest-form.pdf

Scheme outline form here:

http://www.laois.ie/wp-content/uploads/Town-Village-Renewal-Scheme-2017-Scheme-Outline.pdf