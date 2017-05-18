Portarlington apartment complex makes €1.5m

An apartment complex in Portarlington sold for €1.5m on Wednesday.

The 39-apartments at Corrig Glen on Station Road, were sold at an Allsops online auction.

The apartments were offered collectively as one lot, and the reserve was €1.5m. They consist of a mix of two and three-bed apartments across seven blocks. There are 17 two bedroom apartments and 22 three bedroom duplex apartments.

There was only one bid for the property.

Seven apartments at De Vesci Court on the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise were sold €405,000 at the same auction.