ESB asked to connect power to lights at Mountrath secondary school in Laois

Laois County Council has applied to the ESB to connect street lights at Mountrath School which has been opened for eight years, according to Laois County Council.

Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem (in a written reply) told councilors for the Laois town today that application has been lodged.

“We have applied for a new connection with ESB Networks for these lights. Once connection is completed these lights will be energised," was the reply given to Cllr James Kelly at the Mountmellick Borris-in-Ossory Area Municipal District meeting.

The Independent councillor urged the Council to reconnect as a matter of urgency 12 street lights at the community school and St Fintan’s graveyard.

The area was unsafe in winter and the students had submitted a petition on the issue, he added.

Students at the school begun a campaign this year to have the lights switched on to improve safety for pupils and parents. Some 700 people signed a petition which was submitted to council demanding action.

Complaints were also lodged by the students with the Road Safety Authority.

The students pointed out that there is 'mayhem' at the school during the winter with buses and cars. The problem gets worse when there is a funeral.

There are 700 students in the school and up to 60 staff.