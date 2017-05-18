50 new jobs announced in Portlaoise at Midlands Park Hotel

Fifty new jobs have been announced by the new Midlands Park Hotel & Conference Centre.

The announcement came ahead of the hotel's official launch next Monday.

The owner of the hotel, Colm Neville made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, noting that the workforce at the hotel would go from 100 to 150.

"These are real jobs, based right here in the local Portlaoise community," Mr Neville stressed.

The Wexford based, Mr Neville, who also owns the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy, said that the €7 million investment in the hotel marked the rebirth of what was formerly the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel.

"When we came to Portlaoise first we were impressed with this fine property and the fantastic location. We were confident we could give it the attention it needed and we got a real sense of a midlands welcome.

He thanked the staff at the hotel and its general manager, Michael Murphy who had steered the hotel through the transition. Michael is also the Chairperson of Laois Tourism.

"We will have 60,000 person nights in the coming year. Portlaoise and Laois have a huge offering. "There is a vast array of things to do and see, but we need to be more ambitious in our vision for midlands tourism. We see this hotel as been a flagship for this," said Mr Neville.

"As hoteliers we are here for the long haul."

Colm Neville was speaking in Portlaoise on Thursday. His brother Anthony was also present.

Both have 20 years experience in the hotel business, owing the Riverside Park in Enniscorthy and the Crown Bar in Wexford Town.

Colm also sits on the national management committee of the Irish Hotels Federation and is the current Chairperson of Visit Wexford.