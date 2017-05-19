Reeling in the Years harvest at the Ossory Show in Laois this July

Ossory Show members are embarking on a new Reeling in the Years venture as part the annual Agricultural Show in Rathdowney, Co Laois.

A group has entered into a partnership with a local land owner and have sown eight acres of winter barley. The crop will be harvested on Ossory Show Day by 12 pre-1960 Bagger combine harvesters of various makes.

On site one acre of oats will be harvested by binder pulled by three working horses. The oats will be hand stacked and threshed on site by a mill, driven by a steam engine, various square bailers, binders, sack loaders etc

Richie Kavanagh (The Morris Minor Man) will be there to provide music, song & banter to suit the occasion.

Another new addition this year is to encourage people of all ages to make a sculpture out of scrap. More details of this are available on the Rathdowney notice board beside AIB Bank.

Further details contact Noel Bailey PRO & Event Organiser on 0872580738

The Show itself be also be held on Sunday July 23 but kicks off on Saturday evening, July 22 with BBQ- Bar and Music by (Beats Workin).

The show features a Massive Truck, Vintage Car & Tractor Show plus Agricultural Show & Reeling In The Years to include all our popular show events.

Agricultural show highlights include: the Meadow Meats €2,000 Super Beef Championship, Glanbia €1,000 Fresian Calf Championship, A.I.B. Pedigree Interbreed Calf Class, Ashbourne Meats All Ireland Senior Breeding Heifer, Ossory Show All Ireland Crossbred Male Or Female Calf Born 2016, FBD €1,200 Ossory Crossbred Belgian Blue Championship,

There will be the usual categories for sheep, horses, pigs, poultry, arts and crafts, baking, sewing. Over 200 classes are expected to exhibit.

Apart from the trade stands and entertainment the show also features a Donkey Derby, Tug Of War, Best Dressed competitions and most glamorous granny.

For schedule & further details Contact Catherine Fitzgerald Secretary 0879975902; Chairman Peter Ging 086 2394573

Trucks, Vintage & General Enquiries: Seamus Costigan PRO 086 2306828/ Canice Gorman 087 2326493/ Brian McCartney 086 1719696 Event Organisers.

Reeling In the Years

