Road reopens following horrific Laois crash

Gardaí have confirmed that a road in Portlaoise which was the scene of a horrific accident on Thursday night has reopened.

Portlaoise Gardaí confirmed to the Leinster Express that the Portlaoise / Mountrath Rd (R445) is open again following a serious collision at Clonkeen last night.

The road was closed for more than 14 hours as Road Traffic Accident investigators examined the scene of a crash which left three Laois people seriously injured in hospital.

No change is reported on the condition of the two women and one man who were injured in the smash involving two cars which were travelling in the opposite direction at around 10pm on May 18.

The driver of one car was a middle-aged woman while the occupants of the other car were a young couple. Both were adults but one is understood to be aged in the late teens.

It is understood that all of those injured are Laois natives from the Mountrath / Castletown area. The two younger victims are understood to be the more seriously injured.

It is not clear what the weather conditions were when the accident occurred but there had been torrential downpours in the Portlaoise area earlier that evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.12pm. Laois County Fire and Rescue crews from Portlaoise and Stradbally attended and had to use cutting equipment to remove the injured from the vehicles. The cars were extensively damaged in the smash.

Three ambulances and a number of paramedic emergency vehicles attended the scene. Two of those involved were taken to Tullamore hospital, while another person was taken to Tallaght hospital.