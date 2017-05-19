Winners announced of the 2017 Coláiste Ioságain 5k run through Portarlington's streets

It was a river of green through Portarlington's streets today Friday May 19, for the sixth annual 5k run by Coláiste Iosagáin secondary school's students and teachers.

Thunder and lightning was forecast but the sun blessed what is believed to be the only school 5k road race in Ireland, once again supported by their next door neighbours Oakdale Nursing Home. As always there was great support from the local community with loud cheers for the participants.

Fifth Year student Christopher Whittle completed a hat trick of victories despite teacher, David O'Mahoney remaining in contact with him until near the finish. The winning time of 17 minutes 14 seconds was a new event record.

First Year Emmanuel Hasstrup not only collected the most sponsorship he also finished in eighth place overall. Astonishingly three other First Year boys finished in the top ten; Eoin Worrell in 4th, Victor Udeze in 6th and Stephen Lennon 7th.

First lady home, the school's Athletics Coach, Fionnuala Cleary has clearly great talent to choose from and her teams are making their mark at all age categories with 5k winner Christopher Whittle, Jana Joha and Emmanuel Illori all competing in the Leinster Finals this Saturday.

Rebecca Fenlon was the first girl to finish in 21 minutes and 32 seconds.

A big congratulations to the organisers, teachers Sinead Dempsey and Miriam Holland, and to all who took part and helped in the running of the unique school event. A thanks to Laois Athletic Club who provided technical assistance along the route. Chip timing was by myrunresults.com.

Full results:

JNR GIRLS 1 Rebecca Fenlon (21:32), 2 Della Maria Doherty, 3 Jasmine Kennerk.

SNR GIRLS 1 Aisling Whooley, 2 Ciara Murphy, 3 Tara Guinan.

JNR BOYS 1 Rioghan Murphy, 2 Eoin Worral, 3 Victor Udeze.

SNR BOYS 1 Christopher Whittle (17:14), 2 Ben Slevin, 3 Aaron Coss.

TEACHERS: David O'Mahoney, Fionnuala Cleary.