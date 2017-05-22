Laois people urged to walk and talk for mental health in Emo Court #greenribbonirl

Emo Court is the venue for a talk and walk to raise awareness of the importance of mental health as part of the Green Ribbon campaign.

State forestry company Coillte is partner with the IFA, See Change, and Mental Health Ireland is organising the Emo walk and a number of other events as part of national programme of Let’s Talk & Walk Forest walks, as part of the annual Green Ribbon campaign.

IFA President, Joe Healy says walks are a great chance to take time out with family and friends in beautiful surrounds, and show support for this important campaign.

“Everybody knows somebody who has been affected by mental health problems, and people really want to let farm families living with mental health challenges know that they are not alone," he said.

He said the Green Ribbon campaign provides an opportunity to elevate the conversation on mental health to a national level and bring mental illness out of the shadows.

Martin Rogan CEO Mental Health Ireland said the Let’s Talk and Walk series of walks create a space to spend some uninterrupted time with our friends and family away from the many everyday distractions.

"Being outdoors in nature, enjoying good company while getting some gentle exercise really promotes positive mental health and a sense of wellbeing,” says

John Saunders, Director of See Change, said that by joining in with the walks and wearing the Green Ribbon during the month of May is a simple way to show support for anyone experiencing mental health problems.

At the launch of the walks, Minister of State for Mental Health, Helen McEntee said walks will help get people talking openly about mental health problems. She encouraged everyone to get involved.

"We need to make it ok to acknowledge and discuss mental health problems in our society,” she said.

Gerard Murphy is Managing Director of Coillte Forest. Coillte owns much of the woods around Emo Court while the OPW manages the house, gardens and lake.

“I would encourage everyone to get out and involved and experience the peaceful and beautiful surrounds of our forest parks and trails,” he said.

The walks are taking place throughout Ireland during May, including at Emo Park & Gardens on Sunday, May 28th at 3pm. The walk is being jointly organised by Coillte and the OPW.

