Monster auction of landmark Irish Central Bank to go under hammer in Laois

A monster auction in Laois will see the entire contents of the iconic former home of the Irish Central Bank in Dublin go under the hammer this month.

Ballybrittas-based Sean Eacrett Auction is hosting the sale of more than 4,000 items at no reserve in Bowling area of The Heritage Hotel, Killenard.

The Irish Central Bank was based in the building on Dame St, Dublin since 1980 until it moved to new €140 million offices in 2017.

The items include all bespoke boardroom furniture, executive leather swivel office chairs, desks, chairs, filing cabinets.

Also for sale is complete kitchen catering equipment & canteen contents. The sale includes overhead projectors, monitors, key boards, printers, phone systems.

Up to 100 mature indoor trees & plants will all to be sold with no reserve on Tuesday, May 30.

Viewing Dates:

26th May 2017 - 10am to 6pm

27th May 2017 - 10am to 6pm

28th May 2017 - 12pm to 6pm

29th May 2017 - 10am to 6pm

More details here