Bright colours requested at funeral of beloved Mountmellick woman

Derryguile and Mountmellick are mourning the sad loss of a much loved local lady who had bravely fought illness for some time.

Bernie Conroy passed away on Sunday May 21, to the heartbreak of her husband Martin, daughter Suzanne and her partner Jason, and Bernie's grandson Jake.

The request at her funeral this week is for no black clothing, but instead bright colours.

She will be mourned by her sisters Ann, Ciss, Joan, Carmel, Nuala, Noreen, Therese, Claire, Loreto and Rose, and her brothers Aidan, Tommy and Damien.

Also by her godchildren Aishling, Bronagh and Gary, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, Auntie Joan, cousins, relatives and numerous friends.

Bernie will repose in her home from 4pm on Monday. Recital of The Rosary is at 9pm.

The funeral is arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday May 23 in St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family time in her home on Tuesday morning.

Her family are requesting that any donations may be made to Laois Palliative Care, with a donation box in place in St Joseph's Church during the Requiem Mass.