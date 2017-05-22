Laois set for mini heatwave this week

Laois is set to bask in a mini-heatwave this week, with temperatures set to hit the mid-20s from Wednesday.

The midlands will be the warmest place in the country, and the sunburn index will be moderate to high in sunny breaks over the coming days.

Today will be mild and humid. A cloudy start with occasional showers will give way to more dry periods during the afternoon and evening, with some warm sunny spells. There will be afternoon highs of 17 to 19 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and misty with temperatures of about 8 to 10 degrees.

For hayfever sufferers, the grass pollen count will be low on Monday and Tuesday.