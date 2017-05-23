Car hijacked in Portarlington after woman threatened with screwdriver

A man has been arrested following the hijacking of a vehicle in broad daylight in Portarlington in which a woman was threatened with a screwdriver and forced out of her car.

The terrifying incident happened outside Lidl in Portarlington at around 4pm on Monday, May 15.

A woman who had just finished her shopping and returned to her car was shocked when a single male got into the car with her and threatened her with a screwdriver, demanding money.

She gave the man cash and he then took her keys and forced her out of the vehicle, before he drove off in her car. Thankfully, the woman was unharmed in the incident.

The car was recovered a short distance away and the man was arrested later that night in Portarlington.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed that the man was detained at Naas Garda Station for a couple of days and charged with the unauthorised taking of an MPV.

A file is currently being prepared for the DPP in relation to the hijacking.

The man, aged 33 or 34 and originally from Dublin but living in the Portarlington area, was still in custody at the time the Leinster Express went to press (Monday, May 22)..