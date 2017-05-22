Forty years of maternity care at Portlaoise subject of new HSE review

The HSE must learn lessons from maternity failures according Laois TD Sean Fleming ahead of the publication of a review of more than 120 complaints about maternity care at Portlaoise and eight other hospitals over four decades.

The Fianna Fáil TD welcomed the publication of the report on the Maternity Clinical Complaints Screening Review to be published on Tuesday 23rd May.

He says the report deals with 9 hospitals but the majority of complaints examined relate to Portlaoise. Deputy Fleming said this report will be judged not just by the historical review of complaints but more importantly on the lessons learned by the HSE from these cases.

"The implementation of the lessons learned by the HSE medical staff and especially the HSE senior management is essential. We will require proof that these lessons have been learned," he said.

The HSE told Deputy Fleming in advance of the report's publication that the review followed the broadcast of the RTÉ Primtime Investigates Fatal Failures in January 2014.

It confirms that 203 complaints were received by the HSE, HIQA and the Department of Health from patients and there families who attended Portlaoise and eight other hospitals. The HSE said the majority of the complaints relate to patients of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

"The report broadly describes the process undertaken to review the complaints, the number of complaints as they relate to the MRHP, and the eight other maternity hospitals and the outcome of the review.

"The screening review was set up to determine whether any issues or adverse incidents arose for which further actions were indicated, to facilitate patient meetings with the clinical review teams so that patients could describe their experiences and have their questions addressed and for the HSE to learn from these individual complaints," the HSE told Dep Fleming.

Members of the Clinical Review Team, Dr Peter Boylan, Dr Peter McKenna and Ms Angela Dunne (midwife) will accompany Dr Susan O'Reilly, Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, chief executive, in a press briefing on Tuesday morning.

The advocacy group Patient Focus will also participate.