Manchester terrorist attack condemned by Flanagan

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Charlie Flanagan has expressed his shock at last night’s explosion in Manchester.

"I am shocked and horrified by the large loss of life in Manchester last night and my thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and we stand by our nearest neighbour, the U.K. especially due to the strong links between our country and the city of Manchester.

"The Consular Section of my Department, in conjunction with our Embassy in London is monitoring the situation and we are not at this time aware of any Irish citizens affected.

"Anyone with concerns for family and friends can contact the Consular Division of my Department on 353 1 408 2000."