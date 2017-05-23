Clonaslee school broken into

The gardaí are appealing for information after thieves attempted to rob the Clonaslee Vocational School last week.

A garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that the school was broken into some time between 12.30am and 4am on the morning of Thursday, May 18.

Damage was caused to the premises when the thieves cut the wires to the alarm system and lights, and access was gained through a window.

The thieves tried to cut open a safe in one of the offices, but were unsuccessful and it is believed they left the scene empty handed.

The gardaí are appealing for witnesses

In an unrelated matter, assistance is also being sought after two cars were damaged at the Mountrath Community School.

The garda spokesperson said that over two days, May 10/11, two vehicles belonging to teachers were keyed in the car park of the school.

The incident happened during school hours, meaning the culprits may be students of the school.

Anyone with any information should call Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100.

In other crime news around the county, a shed located at Cul Na Mona in Portlaoise was broken into last week and items worth €2,000 stolen.

The break-in happened some time between Saturday, May 13 and Monday, May 15. Cable and assorted tools were taken, with the total property stolen estimated to be worth €2,000.

And the gardaí are warning commuters to be vigilant, after a bag was stolen on a train from Dublin to Portarlington on May 11.

And a woman has been arrested after trying to use a forged prescription in a local pharmacy.

The woman, aged in her late 50s and from the Tullamore area, produced the false prescription at Laois Pharmacy on Tuesday, May 16.

A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.