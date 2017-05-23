The most dangerous spot in town

A barrier rail is needed at the junction of Moneyballytyrrell and the Ridge Road, a location which Cllr Noel Tuohy has described as one of the most dangerous in Portlaoise.

“It needs to be fast-tracked, it’s one of the most dangerous spots in the town,” he said at the recent meeting of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

He said there was a pedestrian crossing ten yards around the corner from the junction, but most people don’t use it.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Cllr Tuohy. “I can’t think of another spot in town where a rail is more needed, there’s children running across there the whole time.”

Supporting the motion, Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that she had received two complaints from residents of St Brigid’s Place, with an elderly man describing it as an accident waiting to happen.

A request has now been submitted to the Road Design Office to carry out a safety audit on the junction and pedestrian crossing.