Portlaoise man had cannabis and deal bags

A Portlaoise man who admitted supplying cannabis has been given community service in lieu of prison.

At last week’s sitting of the district court, Anthony Dermody (24), Rossvale, Portlaoise, was charged with drug possession, and having drugs for sale or supply.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on January 31 this year, at 1am, a garda patrol at the car park at Waterfront Apartments in Portarlington observed a suspicious vehicle. Upon speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the gardaí detected a strong smell of cannabis and conducted a search. The accused, who was a passenger in the car, handed over cannabis herb worth €200, as well as weighing scales and deal bags.

He admitted that he had the drug for sale.

Dermody had 11 previous convictions, nine for road traffic, one public order and one for drug possession.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had been distributing the drug among the persons in the car and there had been no commercial venture.

Defence said the accused, a 24-year-old man who lived with his mother, should have known better.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused developed a drug habit at around the age of 17 or 18 and was a regular user. He said the accused wished to kick the habit and would benefit from probation service intervention.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed 200 hours’ community service in lieu of ten months in jail.

She put the matter back to July 20 for a community service and probation report.