Portlaoise woman put off the road for two years

A Portlaoise woman has been put off the road for two years having been caught drink driving.

Fionnuala Timmons (46), Market Mews, Maryborough Village, Portlaoise, was charged with drink driving, at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise, on April 22 this year.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that the accused was detected driving with 63mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The inspector said the accused had a learner's driving permit.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that his client, a mother with one dependent child, had been visiting her sister on the evening and consumed a number of bottles of alcohol.

She thought she was okay to drive, but clearly wasn’t.

The accused was convicted and fined €200 and disqualified from driving for two years.