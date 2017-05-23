Laois weather to be humid today with sunny spells

It will be a humid day today in Laois, and very mild and warm locally, with light to moderate southwest breezes. Despite the dull start, warm sunny spells will develop later in the day.

Maximum temperatures will range from 19 to 22 or 23 degrees.

Tonight will be mild and humid, with patchy fog. Lowest temperatures of only 11 to 14 degrees.

The grass pollen count will be low today.

The UV index will be moderate to high when the sun does break out.

The weather is set to get warmer tomorrow with temperatures of between 19 - 24 degrees forecast for the afternoon.