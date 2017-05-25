Drunk man threatened to wreck garda station

A drunk man who threatened to wreck Portlaoise Garda Station has been sentenced to jail.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that Stephen Martin (25), Dorset Street, Dublin 1, was arrested at Portlaoise Train Station on March 3 this year.

He was highly intoxicated and refused to leave the train when asked by staff, delaying the train for some 15 minutes.

When the gardaí arrived he was abusive to them, and when he was arrested and brought to the garda station he refused to give the gardaí his details.

“He said he would wreck the station,” said Insp Conway.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said that his client had been discommoded when he was woken on the train. The accused suffered with alcohol dependency syndrome and depression, said Mr Breen.

The court heard that the accused had received a three-month prison sentence just the day before for a similar type of offence.

The accused was sentenced to six months in jail.