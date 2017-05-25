Portlaoise man charged with producing knife during altercation

A Portlaoise man has been charged with producing a knife during an altercation.

Before last's week court was Wesley O’Brien (18), with an address at Fairgreen, Portlaoise

Garda Louise Young gave evidence she charged the accused that morning and he made no reply to the charges.

She gave evidence that on January 2 this year, at the Laois Shopping Centre, the injured party got into an altercation with the accused’s younger brother. The accused allegedly intervened and struck the injured party.

Then on January 14, it was alleged that the accused approached the injured party and directed him to go outside and fight. It was alleged that during this incident the accused produced a stanley knife.

The accused is currently serving a prison sentence on other matters, with a release date within the next few weeks.

The matter was adjourned to June 15, for a guilty plea to be entered or a hearing date to be fixed.