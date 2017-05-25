Stradbally man had stolen prescription

A Stradbally man has been charged with using a stolen prescription at a local pharmacy.

Francis Mullen (22), Ballymaddock, Stradbally, was charged with theft from the Midland Health Centre, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, on May 10, 2016.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that the accused handed over a prescription, which caused the pharmacist suspicion.

The prescription turned out to have been stolen and when confronted on the matter the accused made full admissions.

The accused had four previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Louise Troy said there was a background of addiction to her client, but he did not procure any drugs on the day.

The matter was put back to July 20 for a probation report.