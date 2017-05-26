Swazi-national had cannabis for supply in Port

A Swazi-national living in Mountmellick has been charged with selling or supplying drugs.

Before last week’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, was Sanelo Sacolo (27), College View, Mountmellick, charged with drug possession, and having drugs for sale or supply.

Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence that on February 18 this year, the gardaí conducted a search of 16 Waterfront Apartments in Portarlington. When they entered they met two males, one of whom was the accused. The accused handed the gardaí cannabis worth €50.

He had five previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client, originally from Swaziland, was a very irregular user of cannabis and on the night he was in a house he shouldn’t have been in.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Mr Fitzgerald, going on to say the drug had only been for distribution among those present in the house at the time.

The matter was put back to July 20 for a probation report.