Cocaine worth €4,000 seized in Portlaoise

A local man and woman have been arrested after gardaí seized over €4,000 of drugs during three separate house searches in Portlaoise yesterday.

A garda spokesperson told the Leinster Express that the drugs searches were part of an ongoing garda operation, Operation Recovery, with €4,000 of cocaine found in two Portlaoise houses.

At 11.30am yesterday (Monday, May 22), gardaí acting on a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act raided a house at Rossvale, Portlaoise, and found cocaine worth an estimated €3,000.

One male in his mid-20s from the local area was arrested at the scene and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

At the same time, 11.30am, a garda search was carried out at a house in St Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise, and cocaine valued at €1,000 was discovered.

One woman in her early 20s from the local area was arrested at the scene and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The gardaí also found a small amount of heroin during the search, located on a male present in the house. The male was not arrested and will probably be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

The garda spokesperson said that it is not known if the two cocaine finds are connected.

Also seized yesterday as part of Operation Recovery was a quantity of tablets and drugs paraphernalia found in a house in Oak Park, Portlaoise. The total value of the drugs detected was €200 and no arrests were made at the scene.