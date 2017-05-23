Electric Picnic statement on Manchester Isis attack - 'we will not be defeated'

The organisers of Ireland's biggest festival have responded to the horrific bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, by stating "we will not be defeated by such cowardice".

"Electric Picnic will be going ahead as planned," Festival Republic have stated this afternoon on social media, a day after the Isis claimed attack which has killed 22 people, including young girls, and wounded many more.

In an act of sympathy, Festival Republic is silencing its social media activity for the next two days. The company has made similar statements regarding the festivals that it runs in the UK, including Download and Latitude.

"For the next 48 hours, our social media activity will be silent in sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester last night. Our thoughts are with those affected as well as the emergency services working tirelessly to keep us safe in all that we do".

An update on the picnic will follow, guided by police advice, they say.

"We will update on Thursday morning with our updated plans for all of our shows following a lead from the relevant police forces but we are certain we will not be defeated by such cowardice and are therefore confirming that Electric Picnic will be going ahead as planned," says Festival Republic.

The festival takes place from September 1-3 on the grounds of Cosby Hall, Stradbally in Laois, with 55,000 people attending each day.