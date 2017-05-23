Family home in Portlaoise attacked

Gardaí are appealing for information after a family home in Portlaoise was attacked at the weekend and the windows broken.

Three windows of the house at Harpur’s Lane, Portlaoise, were smashed at 9.30pm on Sunday, May 21. The occupants of the house were present at the time, but fortunately no one was injured.

The gardaí are treating the incident as a malicious attack and are asking for any witnesses, or anyone who can assist with their investigation, to contact them on 05786 74100.