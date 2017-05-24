€9,000 raised to bring Daryl Dargan home to Portlaoise

Up to €9,000 has been raised to bring home the remains of a Portlaoise man who died in Portugal.

Daryl Dargan (30) from Lakeglen, Portlaoise was found dead at an apartment in the Algarve on Monday. He had been on a stag party in the Algarve. His body is understood to have been found by his friends in an apartment on Monday.

Local police are currently investigating his death. No cause has yet been given for his death.

A GoFundMe page is aiming to raise €15,000 to bring his remains home.

Daryl was the beloved son of Eileen and Billy Dargan, and brother to Stuart, Lee and Jade.