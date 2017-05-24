Fund to bring home the body of Portlaoise man Daryl Dargan nears €9,000

An overwhelming flood of support has continued overnight to repatriate the body of a young Portlaoise man who died suddenly while on holiday in Portugal.

Almost €9,000 of the €15,000 GoFundMe target on 'Bring Daryl Home' has been given by more than 300 people, less than two days after the account was set up, following the tragedy.

Daryl Dargan aged 30, from Lakeglen estate in Portlaoise, was at a stag party in the Algarve. His body is understood to have been found by his friends in an apartment at the Alto do Moinho apartments in Albufeira on Monday.

Local police in Faro have launched an investigation, with no cause yet been given for his death. An autopsy is due to take place in Faro.

Countless message of sympathy have been posted by donators to his bereaved family, father Billy, mother Eileen, brothers Stuart and Lee, and sister Jade.

Several recall Daryl as a talented young soccer player for Portlaoise.

"Got to know brilliant Daryl from playing soccer for Portlaoise as a teenager. A fab teammate & an even better soul. Love to the great sportsman & you/his family & friends," said one donor.

"Enjoyed many years in school and playing football with Daryl. He will be sadly missed. RIP," said another.

"Rest in peace Daryl. Gone too soon, may u get the best bed in heaven xx," another wrote.

His brother Lee thanked the community for their support.

"Just want to thank anybody who has donated so much and the support is unreal. Thank again. Every penny counts to getting Daryl home to us," he said.

Stuart wrote a heartbroken message on his social media page.

"R.I.P brother never thought of the day I'd be doing this.. you were my best friend.. we were so close we laughed about everything ," he wrote.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is understood to be providing consular assistance to the family.

Tributes have been pouring in on Facebook: